LTC launches free shuttle service to facilitate cricket enthusiasts at PSL semis

LAHORE: Lahore Transport Company (LTC) on Tuesday started the operations of its free shuttle service purely dedicated to facilitating cricket enthusiasts reaching the Qaddafi Stadium for the eliminators of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The LTC shuttle service on Tuesday, as well as Wednesday, will be commuting the spectators on 30 AC-coaster buses and 5 AC Hiace vans from the dedicated parking points to the stadium and back.

While the free shuttle service was hailed by the visitors on the first day and dignitaries too expressed contentment of the commuting service provided by the LTC, it will remain operational on the second day as well.

The parking points will remain the same i.e. from Liberty Roundabout to the Qaddafi Stadium, Rescue 1122 Office Muslim Town Mor to the FIFA gate of the stadium, Jami Shirin Park Gulberg to the Liberty Roundabout and from the Boys College Gulberg as well as the FIFA gate to the Qaddafi Stadium’s internal loop.

For guidance of the general public and successful operational arrangement of the shuttle service, senior officials of the Operations and Enforcement Department along with their teams will also be present at various spots.