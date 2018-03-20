LHC rejects petition seeking nullification of Senate polls

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday rejected the petition seeking nullification of Senate polls of 2018. The Election Commission Pakistan (ECP), the federal government and others were made respondents by the petitioner.

Declaring the petition as non-maintainable, the court remarked that ECP should be resorted to on this matter. Justice Shahid Kareem conducted the hearing of the case on the request of a local lawyer Rana Ilmuddin.

The petitioner argued that worst horse trading had taken place in Senate polls and alleged that parliamentarians sold themselves. He raised the objection that members of assembly involved in horse trading do not fulfil Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution. They do not have the right to sit in assembly, he added.

The petitioner requested that results of Senate polls including the upper house’s election of a chairman and deputy chairman should be nullified.

LHC, while rejecting the petition, said that ECP has already taken a notice of this matter.