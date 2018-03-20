LHC rejects appeal of Zainab’s murderer against death penalty

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday rejected the appeal of Imran Ali, who was convicted by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Amin of Kasur, against the verdict that handed him death penalty on four counts.

An appellate bench of the high court upheld the conviction of appellant Imran Ali by an ATC.

In his appeal, that was submitted in the high court on February 20 by jail officials, Ali claimed that he is innocent.

“The trial was conducted in haste and legal requirements were not fulfilled during the trial,” Ali said in his appeal while asking the court to overturn the ATC’s verdict.

On February 17, an ATC found Imran Ali guilty of the charges brought against him, and handed him four counts of the death penalty, one life term, a 7-year jail term and Rs 4.1 million in fines.

The four death penalties were for kidnapping, raping and murdering Zainab, and for committing an act of terrorism under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

ATA’s section 7 (a) reads: “Death of any person is caused, shall be punishable, on conviction, with death or with imprisonment for life, and with fine.”

The life sentence, along with a Rs1 million fine, was handed to Ali for sodomy; another 7-year jail sentence and Rs1 million fine were imposed for disrespecting the dead body by throwing it in a trash heap.

Additionally, Rs1 million from the penalties imposed will be paid to the victim’s heirs, the judge ruled.

Ali faces further charges in the cases of at least seven other children he attacked — five of whom were murdered — in a spate of assaults that had stoked fears a serial child killer was on the loose. He has confessed to all eight attacks, including the death of Zainab.

Zainab’s rape and murder had sparked outrage and protests across the country after the minor child, who went missing on January 4, was found dead in a trash heap in Kasur on Jan 9.

Her case was the twelfth such incident to occur within a 10-kilometre radius in the city over a 12-month period.