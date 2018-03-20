LHC moved to put Musharaf’s name on ECL after return

LAHORE: A petitioner, Rana Ilam-ud-Din Ghazi, on Tuesday moved Lahore High Court (LHC) placement of Pervez Musharraf NAME in Exit Control List (ECL) after his expected return to Pakistan.

He pleaded before the court that a since a petition is pending before the high court seeking registration of high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf, he should not be allowed to leave the country till the completion of hearing of cases and their decision.

LHC, after hearing the arguments, constituted a full bench for this purpose.