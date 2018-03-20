Legislation to enforce fundamental rights of domestic workers to be completed soon, LHC assured

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) was assured on Monday that the legislation to enforce fundamental rights of domestic workers would be completed soon.

The assurance was given by a provincial law officer on behalf of the government before Justice Jawad Hassan who was hearing an application filed by Subay Khan questioning the failure to implement the rights of domestic workers. The law officer also produced a draft bill on protection of domestic workers’ rights.

At this, the court allowed the plea and directed Punjab government to complete the legislation within two months.

Advocate Shiraz Zaka, on behalf of petitioner, had argued that in 2015, the former LHC chief justice had directed the government to frame a policy on the wages of domestic workers.