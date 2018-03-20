ISPR releases Pakistan Day song in seven languages

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army released a new national song in connection with Pakistan Day to be celebrated on March 23.

The song titled ‘Hamara Pakistan’ was released in seven Pakistani languages including Urdu, Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi, Balti and Kashmiri.

The song which celebrates Pakistan has been sung by Arif Lohar, while the music has been composed by Sahir Ali Bagga . The video features people from all over Pakistan, including elders and children, as well as people dressed in their traditional provincial clothing. It also shows stunning shots of scenery and wildlife from all over Pakistan.

Major General Asif Ghafoor shared the links of songs in the different languages on his Facebook profile.