Ishaq Dar assets case: court orders suspects’ indictment on 27th

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing the illegal assets accumulation case against Senator Ishaq Dar dismissed on Tuesday a plea of the co-accused seeking their acquittal from the case and ordered the suspects to be formally charged on March 27.

On Feb 26, the anti-graft watchdog filed a supplementary reference against Ishaq Dar in the assets case with regard to alleged accumulation of assets beyond his known sources of income.

Three suspects, including National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood, were nominated in the reference.

Two of the three accused had, after their nomination in the case petitioned the court against their planned indictment. However, hearing the case on Tuesday, accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir dismissed the pleas of the co-accused and ruled that they are to be indicted on March 27.

The NBP president moved an application in the court under Section 265-D of the Criminal Procedure Code seeking his acquittal for lack of evidence. He stated that he came to know in 2016 that as many as seven accounts were being operated in his name. His signatures were faked to open such accounts, he claimed.

A NAB prosecutor argued that millions of rupees were transacted into the foreign currency accounts, which were operated from 1997 to 2006.

He expressed surprise how come the NBP president was not aware of these accounts having been opened in his name.

After the indictment order was released during Tuesday’s hearing, the counsel of the accused stated that they will challenge the decision in a high court once the detailed judgment is released.