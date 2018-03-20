Husband arrested for mutilating wife’s genitalia in Dera Ghazi Khan

DG KHAN: A man from Dera Ghazi Khan was arrested for mutilating his wife’s genitalia by the Border Military Police on Tuesday.

“A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father,” said the political assistant of the tribal area of Dera Ghazi Khan, Jamil Ahmed.

The victim is being treated at the tehsil headquarter hospital Taunsa Sharif. Her father informed the police that he and his brother were on their way to the nearby village to purchase a goat when they heard screams coming from his daughter’s house.

The victim’s father further stated that he and his brother entered the house but his daughter was screaming inside a room that was locked from the inside. When they broke in, they were met with the sight of his daughter in a pool of blood while his son-in-law was in the middle of cutting off her genitalia. He alleged that the husband was not alone but also had an accomplice with him.

The woman’s family said that the victim was taken to the hospital after the accused managed to flee.

The alleged accomplice who is on the run is trying to be captured by the police.

According to the FIR,”The perpetrator said that he attacked his wife after she refused to give him her gold earrings.”

However, the victims family told the police that the husband often fought with the woman and had committed the heinous crime because they were not conceiving children.