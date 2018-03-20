GB youth to be given latest technical education for CPEC projects: report

RAWALPINDI: An Applied Technologies Institute (ATIN) has been established by the National Logistics Cell (NLC) in Gilgit in collaboration with the Gilgit-Baltistan government and the Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA) so that the youth of GB are equipped with the latest technical education in order to have maximum job opportunities under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The building is now complete and the NLC is now hiring trained faculty in fields of civil, mechanical and electrical technology, according to a local English daily. ATINs are being run in Mandra, Dina, Amangarh and Khairpur.

The institutes are affiliated with the National Training Bureau and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission. More than 5,000 students have been trained in these institutes. Classes are soon to begin in Gilgit as well.