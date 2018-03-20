Funeral procession passing through sewage: CJP takes notice after photograph emerges

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took suo motu notice of a picture circulating on social media that showed a funeral procession passing through sewage water.

The picture shows a funeral procession passing through a street overflowing with sewage. Four men are seen carrying the body while others walk sideways to avoid stepping into the sewage.

During the hearing of a case, the CJP directed the attention of the attorney general and advocate general towards the photo.

“People are walking to offer funeral prayers and they have been left impure [due to walking through the unsanitary water],” Justice Nisar observed.

Asking which city the scene captured in the photo belonged to, the CJP directed media representatives to also look at the photo and point out the area it originated from.

In his remarks, the chief justice said that dirtiness and pollution is a threat to human life.

“This filth is a threat to human health and cleanliness,” he remarked.

“We will take the Member National Assembly (MNA), councillor and other officials of whatever area is depicted in the photo to task [over the unsanitary conditions],” Justice Nisar said.