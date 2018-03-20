Former Sindh home minister, PPP MNA Ayaz Soomro passes away at 59

NEW YORK: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member National Assembly (MNA), Muhammad Ayaz Soomro, passed away at a Manhattan hospital early Tuesday morning.

According to details, Soomro was a heart patient and was being treated in a hospital at Manhattan in New York. He was born on 31 December 1958 and died at the age of 59 on March 20, 2018.

Muhammad Ayaz Soomro was elected as the member of the National Assembly on a ticket of Pakistan Peoples Party from NA-204 (Larkana) in general election, 2013, he was elected as MPA from PS-37 Larkana in 2002, and he also served as law minister Sindh during Qaim Ali Shah’s tenure as chief minister.