Five members of family, including two children, murdered in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Five members of a family were shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Monday night, according to report by a local media outlet citing law enforcement agencies.

The attack took place at the residence of a civil servant named Yahya in Lala Kalay, said police officers. Yahya, his wife, his sister-in-law Esha and two children name Shoaib and Zohaib were killed. The children were five-year-old and 18 months old respectively. An investigation team has been set up by the police which will present its report in a couple of days, though motives for the murders are currently unclear.

An FIR [first information report] has also been registered with the Chamkani police.