Faisal Mosque to get 100 antique copies of Holy Quran

ISLAMABAD: On special initiative of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Member Administration Yasir Pirzada, 100 rare and antique copies of Holy Quran will be displayed at Faisal Mosque in a week’s time.

These 200 to 700 years old copies are a gift from Professor Zahid Butt and were handed over to CDA officials so that visitors to Faisal Mosque can have an opportunity to enjoy the beautiful calligraphy of these works.

Each day, thousands of people from all over Pakistan and abroad visit Faisal Mosque, an icon that symbolises Islamabad’s peace and serenity. The rare copies of Quran will surely provide a great experience to the visitors.

Speaking at the occasion, Member Administration Yasir Pirzada instructed the staff at CDA to take special precautionary measures, and carry out restoration work carefully while dealing with these rare copies.

Yasir Pirzada is also a notable Urdu columnist and has played a huge role in naming important roads of the capital after famous writers, poets and thinkers.