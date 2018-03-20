Drizzle, rainfall turn weather pleasant in Lahore, other cities

LAHORE: Drizzle and rainfall in the early morning of Tuesday have turned the weather pleasant in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the rain also occurred in different cities including Kasur, Jhang, Faisalabad, Mian Chunnu, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country including Kurram Agency and Quetta have also their share of rain.

The light rain and cool breeze in the early morning was a pleasant change from hot weather while Ziarat and surrounding areas in Balochistan received the snowfall and prolonged the winter.

A West wave is affecting the central and western parts of the country and expected to persist in upper parts of the country until Wednesday.

Met office has also predicted rain-thunderstorm with the dusty windstorm in scattered parts of north-east Balochistan, southern Punjab and isolated places in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), FATA and Kashmir.