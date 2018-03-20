Doctors issue warning as Kulsoom’s health deteriorates 

Nawaz, Maryam awaiting court orders to travel abroad

ISLAMABAD: The health condition of the ailing former first lady, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, has deteriorated further and doctors have issued warnings to the family and friends.

Though Kulsoom Nawaz has returned home after emergency treatment at a local hospital in London, her condition is, however, not improving.

A family source informed Pakistan Today that due to the situation, former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter want to fly back to London but cannot do so as the court has yet to allow them to travel abroad. Therefore, Nawaz’s brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his son have arrived in London.

It was also learnt that Shehbaz’s wife is also set to leave for London today.

It is pertinent to mention that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was admitted to a local hospital in London last weekend but was discharged after two days. London-based senior journalist Murtaza Ali Shah, quoting hospital sources, told Pakistan Today that after six chemotherapy sessions and three surgeries, tumour nodes had reappeared and the health condition of Kulsoom Nawaz was deteriorating time and again.

Elaborating further, Murtaza said that she gets unconscious every now and then due to which she had been taken to hospital four or five times during the past one month in emergency situations.

“She looks very weak, frail and pale and can’t even walk. It is true that doctors have issued several warnings and the case is getting complicated,” Murtaza said.