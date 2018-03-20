Daniyal accuses PTI, PPP of ‘creating conflict among institutions’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz Monday alleged that the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were trying to create conflict among institutions.

Talking in a Channel 92 programme ‘Ho Kia Raha Hai’, hosted by senior journalist and analyst Arif Nizami, he said the PTI leaders were using derogatory language and defying the orders of national institutions.

The minister also said it was a wrong perception against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) that it was disrespecting the institutions as Nawaz Sharif had accepted the court’s orders and stepped down from premiership for the rule of law.

Replying to a question regarding Punjab chief minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s statement that ‘everyone including the armed forces, judiciary and the parliament needed to work together for the country’, Daniyal said the opposition parties including the PTI started harping rigging allegations, which were aimed at creating chaos in the country and to force the PML-N out of power, which had come into government by winning the general election 2013 with a thumping majority.

“Shehbaz clearly meant that the outlook of the people should be given due respect and everyone needs to work in line with the constitution,” he added.

To another question about contempt of court case against him and his political future in its light, Daniyal said that he was served the show cause notices after the duration of the Panama case’s review petition had ended and so, his statements “did not fall in any of the contempt of court categories”.

“However, I have received medals for my efforts for judicial independence and the court’s decision would be accepted in reverence of law,” said the minister.