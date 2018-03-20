Corrupt mafia responsible for high prices of medicines in Punjab: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that there is a difference of prices of medicines in Kyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) and Punjab because corrupt mafia of Punjab is getting additional amount under the guise of greed for a commission.

Khan said that corrupt mafia has increased the price of medicines intentionally while the prices of medicines in KPK are less than Punjab.

He said that the mafia is extorting additional prices from people and putting it into the pockets of the rulers. Imran Khan tweeted, “This price differential of the same drugs between KP & Punjab can only be the result of money from these over-priced drugs going all the way to the top in Punjab. The public is paying for the corrupt mafia’s kickbacks.”