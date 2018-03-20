Avenfield properties case: Wajid Zia resumes recording statement

— They are after my father’s business, says Nawaz before the corruption hearing

ISLAMABAD: Former Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) head Wajid Zia recorded his statement on Tuesday as an accountability court resumed hearing of the Avenfield properties case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Nawaz Sharif has already reached the court where Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir is presiding over the hearing.

At the last hearing on March 16, Maryam’s counsel Amjad Pervez and Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris questioned the legality of the evidence being presented by Zia and objected that they are copies of photocopies and unverified documents.

At an earlier hearing, Wajid Zia presented former Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani’s letter defending the Sharif family as evidence in court, as the hearing of the Avenfield reference resumed on Thursday.

The defence counsel did not raise any objections to the admissibility of the Qatari letter as evidence.

The letter, written by Thani, owes up to Nawaz’s previous allegations and claims that such letters exist. In July 2017, the JIT declared the Sharif family’s prime and final defence – the letters from Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani – as “totally a myth rather than a reality”, adding that the ruling family had never invested 12 million dirhams in the Qatari royal family’s business.

FATHER’S BUSINESS:

Talking to the media before the hearing, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that accountability should be started from 1937, as that is when ‘God started blessing ‘the Sharifs adding, that they are just after his “father’s business”.

The former premier questioned as to why new cases were being filed against them when nothing was found out in the old ones. Referring to the Pakistan Peoples Party’s government he said, that the corruption was proved in rental power and NICL cases.

He said that now the courts will have to prove that the accusations are true and that these new references are just like a ‘Dilip Kumar film’.

Responding to a reporter’s question at accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said he thanks to Allah that Amir Liaquat didn’t join the PML-N.

Meanwhile, he also ignored a question regarding former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, saying that only those matters should be discussed for which they are present in the court.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz added that the cases against the Sharifs are lifeless adding that since the courts have blamed them for the corruption they should prove it too.

Talking about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Imran Khan, she said even when he accepted his offshore properties the courts told him that he had not done anything wrong.

Maryam Nawaz was likely referring to the acquittal of Imran in the offshore companies’ case by the SC last year and the recent incident wherein he was accused of building the Bani Gala estate illegally and he had submitted the falsified documents to the SC.

THE REFERENCES:

The NAB has in total filed three references against the Sharif family and another against the former finance minister Ishaq Dar in the accountability court, in light of the SC’s orders in the Panama Papers case verdict of July 28.

The references against the Sharif family pertain to the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, their London properties, and over dozen offshore companies owned by the family.

Maryam and Safdar are only nominated in the London properties reference. At an earlier hearing, the court also approved Maryam and Safdar’s bail in the Avenfield properties case and ordered them to submit surety bonds worth Rs5 million each.

Meanwhile, in another major blow to the political career of Nawaz Sharif, the SC had ruled that a person disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan cannot head a party, making Nawaz ineligible to lead the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).