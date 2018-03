QUETTA: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday handed death sentence to the rapist and murderer of a minor girl in Quetta.

The family of the minor has expressed satisfaction over the verdict.

On September 14, 2014, the convict, Junaid Shehzad, raped and killed seven-year-old Sehar Batool and threw her body in a garbage dump.

The police arrested Shehzad under suspicion, and he later confessed the crime. The police presented the challan in the court along with statements by 12 witnesses.