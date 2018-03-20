ATC convicts killer to capital punishment

Special Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced the killer of 7-year-old girl Sehar Batool to capital punishment.

According to details, Sehar Batool was killed after sexual assault four years ago. Judge Ghulam Siddiq Bazai sentenced him to death. He was also awarded 4 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 0.2 million in the case of sexual assault.

Parent of Sehar expressed satisfaction over the decision and said court has provided justice to their daughter. Workers of Balochistan National Party, Hazara Democratic Party, Balochistan Muttehida Mahaz and other parties were also present in the court premises to hear the decision in murder case.