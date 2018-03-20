Army denies meeting between Shehbaz, Bajwa

Pakistan Army’s media wing on Monday criticised a media outlet for allegedly reporting a news about a “meeting of the army chief with the Punjab chief minister”, calling such form of reporting “highly irresponsible”.

In a tweet, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said: “News about the meeting of the army chief [General Qamar Bajwa] with CM Punjab [Shehbaz Sharif] twice during last 72 hours being reported by a media house is baseless and highly irresponsible. No such meeting has taken place.”