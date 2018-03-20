All NA employees entitled to government accommodation, committee told

KARACHI: A meeting of the Standing Committee on Housing and Works was held under the chairmanship of lawmaker Mian Abdul Mannan in Karachi on Tuesday.

The committee offered prayers for the late lawmaker Muhammad Ayaz Somroo and admired the role he played in the parliament for strengthening democracy.

The committee discussed the Calling Attention Notice (CAN) moved by lawmaker Khalida Mansoor regarding the allotment of government accommodation to National Assembly (NA). The committee was informed by the chairman that all employees of NA were now entitled government accommodation.

While considering the matter pertaining to the issues being faced by the allottees of MAYMAR project in Karachi, The committee expressed its displeasure on the attitude of MAYMAR Group towards the allottees. The committee was informed by the allottees that the management was creating hurdles in obtaining electricity connections.

The committee highlighted the quality work of ARKADIANS, AKD Group in Karachi where they had built model apartments.

The committee gave the example of the leadership of ARKADIANS, AKD Group Chairman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and the supervision of ARKADIANS, AKD Group CEO Ayesha Dhedhi in construction work.

The committee also constituted a sub-committee under the convenership of Shahida Rehmani to look into the issues of the MAYMAR Group.

The meeting was attended by Tahira Aurangzeb, Nighat Parveen Mir, Khalida Mansoor and Mohammad Usman Badini, lawmakers and seniors officers from the Ministry of Housing and Works.