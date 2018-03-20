23 Kurdish military members killed in southeastern Turkey

A total of 23 Kurdish military members have been killed or captured after their attack on a guardhouse in Turkey’s southeastern Sanliurfa province, Turkish military said Tuesday.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its linked People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia attacked a Turkish military border guardhouse with gun-and-rocket in Sanliurfa’s Ceylanpinar district near the Syrian border, according to the statement released by Turkish General Staff.

On Monday, four PKK members surrendered to Turkish security forces in the southeastern province of Sirnak.

They fled their shelters in northern Iraq and gave in to Turkish security forces in Silopi district of Sirnak, Turkish General Staff said.

Ankara regards the YPG militia as the Syrian affiliate of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

PKK waged a more than 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015 after a brief reconciliation period.