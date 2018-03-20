Measles claim 10 lives in Sindh over past two days

At least 10 children have died of measles in Sindh over the weekend, adding to dozens of deaths since the apparent outbreak began last month.

Out of these 10, six died on Sunday while other four passed away on Monday.

Following the increase in death, the district and sessions court in Shikarpur, where 10 children died in Khanpur taluka including three in the last two days, took notice and assigned an inquiry to a civil judge on Monday.

On the court’s order, a health team led by a head of the rural health centre in Khanpur visited Garhi Ayub village on Monday, which was supposed to submit its findings in the court on Tuesday.