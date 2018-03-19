Zayn Malik sports ‘made in Pakistan’ shirt in latest selfie

LOS ANGELES: British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik has been recently making headlines: from his renditions of Kailash Kher songs to his breakup with long-term girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Malik has been pretty much in the news the past couple of days.

Zayn’s latest selfie on Instagram which shows him sporting a t-shirt which has a ‘Made in Pakistan’ label on it has yet again caused frenzy on social media, especially amongst his Pakistani fans.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 18, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT

The former One Direction star’s selfie also showed part of his new tattoo as well as his age, 25 which he has gotten inked on the side of his neck.

On March 16, Zayn shared pictures of himself getting multiple new tattoos. One of the pictures showed a massive rose with a curving stem scrawled onto his scalp.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 16, 2018 at 1:42pm PDT

Last Tuesday, Zayn and his girlfriend of two years Gigi Hadid announced they had called in quits.

Shortly after breakup rumours circulated, Zayn posted a statement to Twitter in which he wrote that “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul.”

“I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all,” he wrote.