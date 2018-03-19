Will provide security to Musharraf upon Pakistan return: interior ministry

KARACHI: Accepting the request of Pervez Musharraf, the Ministry of Interior said on Monday that it would provide him security upon his arrival in Pakistan and during the appearance in court.

In a notification released on Monday, the ministry said it would be willing to provide security to the former president.

Musharraf’s lawyer had requested security in a letter sent to the interior ministry. The lawyer had asked for “foolproof security arrangements” in time.

On Friday, the special court hearing high treason case against the former military dictator had allowed the federal government to suspend the passport and national identity card of the accused.

A four-page order of the special court released on Friday said, “In case the accused fails to submit his written request as mentioned hereinabove the ministry of interior and all other departments, divisions and agencies of the government of Pakistan are to take positive steps in ensuring the arrest of the accused and attachment of his properties abroad, including suspension of the CNIC and passport of the accused.”

The court had earlier directed the Interior Ministry to approach Interpol for the arrest of the former president.