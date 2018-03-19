Water division seeks 10 times higher rise in allocation for water sector projects: report

ISLAMABAD: The Water division seeks an allocation of around Rs204 billion in 2018-19 for water sector projects which is almost 10 times higher than the Rs22 billion earmarked for the current fiscal year, according to a local media outlet.

The water division has submitted a list of 116 projects with a total estimated cost of Rs2.29 trillion, including the Rs1.65 trillion worth of unapproved project cost, according to a summary sent to the Planning Commission.

An estimated amount of Rs465 billion has already been spent on these projects, whereas an amount of Rs1.8 trillion is further needed to complete these projects. A total fund of Rs203.7 billion will be needed for progress on these projects during the financial year 2018-19, while another Rs201.4 billion would be required during the fiscal year 2019-20, according to estimates.

Likewise, the water division has also estimated a financial requirement of Rs239.5 billion for 2020-21 based on assumptions that it will secure almost Rs204 billion in 2018-19 and Rs201 billion during 2019-20.