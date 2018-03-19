Suspect in Zafir Zuberi murder case escapes from court

KARACHI: An accomplice of the main suspect in the Zafir Zuberi murder case escaped from the court’s premises on Monday after his interim bail was cancelled by an Additional District and Sessions judge.

The investigation officer submitted a charge-sheet of the case to the judicial magistrate which states that Zafir Zuberi – an 18-year-old shot dead near Karachi’s Sea View – was gunned down by the prime murder suspect Khawar Burney after a road accident. The murder weapon also belonged to Burney, the charge-sheet added.

It was told that Burney’s friends had encouraged him to shoot Zuberi’s vehicle.

Earlier, Junaid Shah – one of the suspects – had confessed to the crime. Two eyewitnesses had identified Burney as per the charge-sheet.

The case was dropped against three of Burney’s cousins, namely Hasan Hussain Burney, Haider Hussain Burney and Raza Hussain Burney, due to lack of evidence.

Burney’s guard, Rehman had testified against him.

DO DARYA MURDER CASE:

Police said that the suspects had gunned down the 18-year-old college student and caused injuries to his friend Zaid on Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue near Seaview beach on Dec 3 after the victims hit motorcyclist Dr Abdul Raheem with their car. The suspects had chased the victims and opened indiscriminate fire on them in what seemed to be an act of vengeance.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the deceased’s father, Fahim Ahmed Zuberi, at the Sahil Police Station.

Investigators stated that Khawar Hussain Burney had a history of violence and interest in arms and strongly suspect his involvement in a similar incident sometimes back.

SSP South Javed Akbar Riaz said that the suspect had told police that following Dr Raheem’s accident, he and his friends thought that their colleague had died. He quoted the suspect as saying that they chased Zafir and Zaid and their vehicles had hit each other during the chase, but the victims had not stopped.

The suspects said that they then continued their chase and opened fire on the tyres of the victims’ cars, but the indiscriminate firing resulted in the tragedy.

The accused has claimed that he was in a fit of rage and became hyper since he thought the motorcyclist was killed in the accident. He gave this as his reason for shooting one of the victims dead and injuring another.