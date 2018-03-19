Sindh Water Commission team visits CHK, JPMC, LGH for inspection

KARACHI: Water Commission headed by Chief Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim along with his team on Monday visited Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital (LGH) and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to review cleanliness, provision of potable water and medical wastage disposal in these health facilities.

During the visit to the CHK, Amir Hani Muslim expressed annoyance over improper medical wastage disposal and delay in installation of an incinerator. He also visited different wards of the hospital and reviewed cleanliness situation.

He summoned the concerned contractor and administration of CHK on Tuesday (tomorrow) over a delay in installation work of incinerator.

CHK Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Taufiq briefed the Water Commission team and informed that the incinerator is being installed for proper disposal of medical wastage.

At LHY, the Water Commission asked medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital as to why water filter was not installed to provide clean drinking water to visitors and admitted patients.

LHY MS Dr Aslam Pechucho, informed the commission that incinerator installation is under way in hospital.

Executive Director Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Dr Seemin Jamali, while talking to media, said the Water Commission team visited the Sterilization Unit site, new surgical building, College of Nursing and water filter plant.

She said Chief Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim appreciated the JPMC administration over the provision of clean drinking water and overall cleanliness in the hospital.