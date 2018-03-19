SHC seeks Rangers, police comments in missing person case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought replies from Rangers director general (DG), Sindh inspector general (IG), home secretary and other officials on a petition seeking whereabouts of a missing man.

A division bench was hearing a petition filed for the recovery of Ajmer Khan believed to have been picked by a law enforcement agency.

The brother of a missing person approached the high court and submitted that Ajmer was picked up the by personnel of law enforcement agency but despite the lapse of several months, he has not been produced before any court.

The petitioner said that the family members of the missing person did not know his whereabouts since the day of his arrest, adding that they are going through severe mental agony in their loved one’s absence.

They said that they have been trying their best to trace out the missing person since the day of his arrest but to no avail.

Citing Rangers DG, Sindh IG and home secretary as the respondents, the petitioner asked the court to direct the respondents to produce the missing persons before the court.

After the initial hearing, the court issued notices to federal and provincial law officers and the respondents, directing them to submit their respective replies by April 5.