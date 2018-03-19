Sharifs devise PML-N’s strategy for 2018 elections in meeting

LAHORE: The political faces of the Sharif family sat together on Monday to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country and preparations for the upcoming 2018 general elections.

The meeting was held at the Jati Umra residence in Lahore where the ex-PM Nawaz Sharif welcomed Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa (PML-N) President, Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting was also attended by Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.

The four Sharifs discussed the ongoing political situation in the country, and devised a strategy of the ruling party ahead for the 2018 general elections.