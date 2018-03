TAXILA: A seven-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by an unidentified man in the Kohlia village, in the limits of Hassanabdal police on Sunday, according to a local English daily.

According to the publication, the accused took the child to a deserted place and assaulted him.

Preliminary medical examination conducted at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital confirmed that the boy had been assaulted.

A case has been registered against the suspect and search has begun to arrest him.