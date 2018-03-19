Second Bolan Jeep Rally gets underway at Mach

MACH: The second Bolan Jeep Rally commenced in Bibi Nani area near Mach on Monday. The rally would continue till March 21 under the aegis of the Balochistan government and Southern Command Headquarters. Known drivers and adventure sportsmen, both male and female are participating.

It is being held for jeeps over 4000 cc, jeeps of 3000 to 4000 cc, vehicles ranging from 2000 to 3000 cc and 1000 to 2000 cc. More than 6.7 million rupees would be distributed among the winning drivers.

A special 90 Km long track has been prepared for the jeep rally. A tent village has also been established in the beautiful valley of Bibi Nani. The Bolan Jeep Rally will promote tourism and economic activities in the area.