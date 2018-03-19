Royal society ‘furious’ over new US drama on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

LONDON: A steamy trailer for a new US drama about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘s love story has left supporters of the royals furious, Mirror reported.

The 20-second trailer for Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance shows actors bearing an uncanny resemblance to Harry and his fiance Markle engaging in intimate moments including kissing.

The TV movie has been created by US network Lifetime and has left the head of the British Monarchist Society outraged, with claims the film “violates common decency” and “makes a mockery” of the newly-engaged couple.

In the trailer, the actors playing Harry and Meghan sit together on a sofa as she says to him: “Tell me something real.”

He responds: “I don’t need my life to be this perfect royal picture, I just need you.”

He then gets down on one knee and opens a ring box as the actress playing Meghan covers her mouth with her hands in shock.

The TV movie is scheduled to release on May 13, just six days before the couple tie the knot at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills, founder and chairman of the British Monarchist Society, told media outlets: “Common decency has been violated. The scene showing the couple naked in bed is the ultimate appeal to those who are drawn in by such filth and perversion.”

British actor Murray Fraser plays Prince Harry, while Parisa Fitz-Henley portrays former Suits actress Meghan.

The film also features portrayals of the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla.

There has been official word from the Palace as yet.

This isn’t the first time Lifetime has shone a spotlight on a royal romance, either.

In May 2011, the same months that the world watched Prince William and Kate Middleton tie the knot, the network debuted William & Kate. Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington starred as the Duchess of Cambridge, while Nico Evers-Swindell portrayed Wills.