KARACHI: A man was shot dead by robbers on resistance in Baldia town area of Karachi on Monday.

According to rescue sources, two muggers riding a motorcycle tried to loot a 45-year-old man, Saeed, in Rais Goth of Baldia town but shot him dead after resistance by him.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.