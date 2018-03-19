Public will be my team and I their captain in upcoming elections: Imran

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Monday stated that he will lead Pakistan to a corruption-free era after the upcoming general elections.

“This era will not remain. I will be your captain and you be my team in the upcoming general elections,” he said while addressing party workers in Karachi.

The address is part of the PTI chief’s two-day visit to the provincial capital of Sindh for an election campaign.

The PTI chief blamed his political rivals Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for the country’s problems.

“Nawaz and Zardari both are corrupt,” said Imran and added, “They engage in corruption and then burden the public with debt and taxes.”

“The public is being pushed into poverty as the corrupt leaders get richer,” he further told supporters at the rally.

He stated that public institutions of the country have failed due to the corrupt practices that the country’s leaders indulge in. He promised the public that his party will eliminate corruption if it is elected in the upcoming elections.

“The nation will transform when the same money that is looted from the public will be spent on them,” opined Imran.