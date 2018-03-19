Public school students attend classes in decrepit conditions: report

KARACHI: A public school in Karachi, which is home to over 150 students, has no walls and ceilings, no watchman, no sweepers or provision of water, gas and electricity, media reports have said.

The dilapidated building of Usmanias Government Boys Primary School, has only two operational rooms, while a makeshift room is being set up for the principal and school staff. The school originally had seven rooms, but four of them have not been in use since the walls collapsed. Hence, 87 girls and 63 boys are accommodated in only two rooms.

Established in 1983, the school currently functions without a boundary wall even though two years have passed since the anti-encroachment operation in Liaqat Ashraf Colony, Mehmoodabad which brought down one of the school’s wall. The absence of one of the boundary wall has exposed the school to security issues as anyone can enter the building. Apart from that, there is no watchman also to monitor who enters and exits the building.

Other than that dust and noise pollution in the area has caused the students to face breathing problems.

Lack of cleaning staff adds burden on the students as they have to clean the floors, desk and chairs themselves. However, the furniture in the school is limited and a lot of the students sit on a sheet placed on the floor.

The school also does not have a proper supply of gas and water and arrangements for this are made from a nearby mosque.

The school principal said that multiple complaints have been made to the town officer, district officer and education department’s website for complaints, ILMI, but they have received no response. The authorities have pushed aside the matter and have said that the complaint is being reviewed. Examination officers have also visited the school for inspection but still no action has been taken.

According to the principal, the school is the only primary education institute in the area and once had almost 300 to 400 students in attendance. But the deteriorating conditions of the school building has cut the student strength to half its capacity.

A fifth grade student, Muhammad Subhan, said that the classroom is exposed to direct sunlight and dust because of the damaged wall.

Ayesha Ishtiaq, a student of fourth grade, also said that the continuous noise of traffic makes studying a feat.

The school has appealed to the education minister to improve its conditions and at least set up a proper building which is safe for the students.