PTI supporters lash out against “sleazy, slithering, snake” Amir Liaquat

A number of Pakistan Tehrik i Insaaf, members, supporters and leaders including former singer and songwriter Salman Ahmed have expressed their discontent over the inclusion of Amir Liaquat Hussain in the PTI.

Amir Liaquat Hussain, a former televangelist turned, politician, turned game show host and eventual Bol news political talk show host, Dr Liaquat formally joined the ranks of the PTI on Monday. He held a joint presser with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, flanked by other leaders of the PTI including Imran Ismail, who had been the one to confirm Liaquat’s entry into the PTI.

However, many of Amir Liaquat’s new party compadres seem to be less than happy about his inclusion in their ranks and have been vocal in their expression. Chief among them is former Junoon leader Salman Ahmed, who described Amir Liqauat as a “sleazy, slithering snake.”

It’s my democratic right to warn against #AmirLiaqat @ImranKhanPTI can never benefit from this hypocrite, liar & a sleazy slithering snake — salman ahmad (@sufisal) March 19, 2018

A number of his followers and PTI supporters expressed their support in response:

In another seeming gesture of support, former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram also liked the singer’s tweet about Amir’s inclusion in the party.

Wasim Bhai likes this while #AmirLiaqat is also @MultanSultans ‘ ambassador. Great going all around peeps. pic.twitter.com/yaXF5kMXbv — Adeel Shirazi (@adeelshirazi) March 19, 2018

Others on the internet also reacted in varying ways to the news:

Since @PTIofficial represents the entire Pakistan… #AmirLiaqat has joined as the representative & counterpart of the filthiest lying scumbags of this Nation…

Who else could @ImranKhanPTI choose for this position but him! — rabia khan (@princessofdhump) March 19, 2018

Another wicket falls. This time, the great #AmirLiaqat. The New Face of the #PTI. If #KhadimHusain joins, there will be no stopping #PTI in #GE2018. — Isfundiar Kasuri (@idkasuri) March 17, 2018

“Desperate times called, they want their desperate measures back”… #AmirLiaqat — LubNaa (@LubnaSabir1) March 17, 2018

On a human level, I do love how @ImranKhanPTI approaches life. He instinctively trusts people. He believes in giving them chances & believes in giving benefit of the doubt. And ultimately he believes people can change. Most people don’t believe in life like him.#AmirLiaqat — Radiant (@RadiantSez) March 19, 2018

I was actually a die hard fan of Imran Khan. But what happened today and what they’ve been doing is highly disappointing and reality is not what I thought it was. #AmirLiaqat — Fawad (@fawadRM) March 19, 2018

So.. #AmirLiaqat will officially join PTI on monday. I can’t bring myself to accept the inclusion of Amir Bhai 😏 My journey ends with PTI here ✋#SayNoToAamirLiaquat — Ania Hasaan (@Aniahasaan) March 18, 2018