PTI supporters lash out against “sleazy, slithering, snake” Amir Liaquat

A number of Pakistan Tehrik i Insaaf, members, supporters and leaders including former singer and songwriter Salman Ahmed have expressed their discontent over the inclusion of Amir Liaquat Hussain in the PTI.

Amir Liaquat Hussain, a former televangelist turned, politician, turned game show host and eventual Bol news political talk show host, Dr Liaquat formally joined the ranks of the PTI on Monday. He held a joint presser with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, flanked by other leaders of the PTI including Imran Ismail, who had been the one to confirm Liaquat’s entry into the PTI.

However, many of Amir Liaquat’s new party compadres seem to be less than happy about his inclusion in their ranks and have been vocal in their expression. Chief among them is former Junoon leader Salman Ahmed, who described Amir Liqauat as a “sleazy, slithering snake.”

 

A number of his followers and PTI supporters expressed their support in response:

 

In another seeming gesture of support, former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram also liked the singer’s tweet about Amir’s inclusion in the party.

