KARACHI – After televangelist and politician Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain announced that he has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at a joint press conference with the party chief, Imran Khan, in Karachi, the PTI chairman was confident that his party would sweep Ramzan transmission seats this year.

Addressing today’s press conference with Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Khan said his new recruit represented ‘Karachi’s youth’, a phrase which he was asked to repeat to clarify confusion among the journalists.

“Politicians learn from their past and make the right decisions. Aamir has learnt from his past and I am making the right decisions,” Khan said.

“With Aamir’s addition, we will sweep Ramzan transmission seats this year,” he added, clarifying that he was only referring to the transmission that would be hosted by Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

“Not all the seats of course,” Aamir Liaquat Hussain maintained while talking to the media, citing the money he has already received from others to be a part of his show.

It is pertinent to mention here that in October last year the move could not transpire at PTI leader Imran Ismail’s residence after disagreements with the party chief on just how much weightage Ramzan transmission seats carry in the final stats for the general elections.

“Khan sahib has also been convinced that the move will increase the party’s popularity against those clamouring for violence against the Ahmadiyya group, hence reducing the strength of the largest political party in Pakistan – the TLY,” Imran Islam said while talking to The Dependent.

Following the press conference PTI Karachi organised a special screening of film Ghalib for the party members to welcome their latest leader