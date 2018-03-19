President, PM felicitate Xi Jinping on his re-election

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have conveyed their felicitations to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on their re-election to their respective offices.

Both the president and the prime minister appreciated the visionary leadership of China for steering the country towards remarkable growth and development in the last five years.

They thanked the Chinese leadership for actively supporting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was a flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative.

They expressed their desire to continue a close working relationship with China to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations in all areas of mutual interest in order to benefit the people of both the countries.