Police martyrs heroes of whole nation: CM Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said police martyrs were the heroes of the whole nation and it was everyone’s duty to look after their families.

Meeting the family members of Punjab police Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom in the Raiwind blast, the chief minister extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Speaking at the occasion, Shehbaz said that Shaheed Muhammad Aslam had set a high example of dutifulness and the nation would never forget his sacrifice. He also said that the martyred police officials were the pride of the nation and martyrs never died.

“The sacrifices of our loved ones will never go in vain. We are together in the war against terrorism and will avenge every drop of blood. The war will be fought till the elimination of the last terrorist,” said the chief minister.

Shehbaz presented a financial grant cheque worth Rs1.25 million to the Aslam Shaheed’s heirs and announced the provision of a house to the martyr’s family. He also said that educational expenses of Aslam’s children would be borne out by the Punjab government and the family members would be provided with free treatment facilities.

The chief minister also announced that one of Aslam’s sons would be recruited in police, while the other one would be given employment according to his qualification.

Separately, Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Li Keqiang for being re-elected as the Chinese prime minister for the second term and expressed best wishes for him.

In his message, the chief minister said that Keqiang’s re-election as the prime minister for the second term depicted faith that the Chinese people had in his leadership abilities.

“Li Keqiang has helped China to become a globally strong economy in a short period of time with his leadership abilities. During the last five years, the lives of the Chinese people have significantly improved and the Chinese nation has sincerely strived against joblessness, poverty and injustice under the guidance of its great leadership,” said Shehbaz while adding that Keqiang’s vision, commitment and continued hard work had helped China to emerge as a defence power in the world within a short span of time.

He also said that China was a trustworthy and sincere friend which had sided with Pakistan in every hour of trial and both the countries had the same perspective on different international issues, global peace and mutual respect.

“The Pakistan-China friendship is immortal and this loving bond is being strengthened with the passage of time. During the reign of Prime Minister Li Keqiang, the friendship has transformed into historic relations,” concluded Shehbaz.