Police arrest two involved in killing family of four in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Monday apprehended at least two suspects involved in the killing of a man, his wife and two children and setting the servant quarter on fire.

As per details, police have registered a murder case of a man namely Sarfraz, his wife and two children in Wapda Town area of the metropolis and arrested Adil and Mansha.

Adil and Mansha had been working in the same house. The accused along with his accomplice killed Sarfraz, his wife and two children and set the servant quarter on fire.

The initial post-mortem report suggested that throats of both the children were slashed. A sharp weapon was used to cut Amina and Sher Ali’s throat while their mother Saba was strangled to death. However, the children’s unemployed father, Sarfaraz, was burnt to death.