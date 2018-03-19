PFA seizes ‘unsafe’ energy drinks in Lahore raids

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday seized and disposed of a huge quantity of ‘unsafe’ energy drinks during their raids in different parts of Lahore.

The PFA team, headed by Director of Operations Rafia Haider, checked the quality of energy drinks being sold at shops in different areas of the provincial capital.

During the operation, over 9,000 energy drinks were found to contain more caffeine than the said limit. The PFA team seized these drinks and disposed them of.

Rafia Haider said that a directive had been issued to the energy drinks’ manufacturers to print the label in Urdu language.

She warned that no compromise would be made on the health of citizens. The violators of the rules will face consequences, she added.

Haider also urged the citizens to co-operate with the authority to ensure that the implementation of the decisions taken for public welfare.