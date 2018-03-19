Pakistan’s political future to be decided by 22 crore people: Abid

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali on Monday said that the political future of Pakistan will be decided by 22 crore people in Pakistan.

Abid Sher Ali said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is the ‘biggest thief’ and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan is the ‘small thief’, adding that the PPP leader Faryal Talpur is the ‘head of corruption’.

Abid Sher Ali said that Dr Asim was allowed to travel abroad but former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were not given exemption to meet Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in London when she was sick.

The minister further bashed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak over his involvement in corruption, adding that in Punjab, the metro bus project was constructed in 27 million whereas, in KP, the cost has been estimated at 57 million.

He further demanded the National Accountability Bureau to investigate the projects in Peshawar as well.