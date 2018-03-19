Naval chiefs of Pakistan, Kuwait agree to enhance defence cooperation

KUWAIT CITY: It has been agreed upon during a meeting between the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood and Kuwait Naval Forces Commander Brigadier General Khaled Abdullah that Kuwait and Pakistan will increase mutual cooperation in the defence sector. Admiral Mahmood is on an official visit to the Gulf country.

The meeting was also attended by Kuwait Coast Guard Commander Commodore Sheikh Mubarak Ali Yousuf Al-Sabah.

During the meeting with Brigadier General Abdullah, Admiral Mahmood discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration. Both the dignitaries also discussed avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation between both the navies in the field of training, provision of technical manpower and expertise.

The Kuwaiti commander acknowledged the role played by Pakistan Navy (PN) in providing training to Kuwait Naval Forces. He emphasised the significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between PN and Kuwait Naval Forces. Brigadier General Abdullah also lauded the role and commitment of PN for initiating sustained and credible efforts to maintain regional maritime peace.

Meanwhile, Admiral Mahmood also met Defence Minister Ghulam Dastgir, ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait and ex-Pakistani servicemen.