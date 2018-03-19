NAB does not seek to hamper development: Justice (r) Javed Iqbal

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Monday stated that the anti-graft watchdog does not seek to become an obstacle in the path of development and that the bureau is a human-friendly organisation which is ridding the country of corruption.

Addressing an event in Lahore the NAB chairman stated, “NAB is doing its work and will continue to do so”. He also stressed the importance of the whole society coming together to rid the nation of corruption and stated that making the country corruption free was not just the job of the NAB chairman but also everyone in the society.

“The termite of corruption is eating away at the country,” he remarked, adding that the bureau’s role is to pay off Pakistan’s debt.

NAB has during the recent months initiated complaint verifications against politicians, bureaucrats and ex-military officers across the board on alleged allegations of corruption and several high profile cases are being heard under the jurisdiction of the anti-graft watchdog.