Man sentenced to death for raping, murdering minor girl

A man was sentenced to death and also awarded a life imprisonment sentence by an anti-terrorism court in Multan on Monday after he was found guilty of raping and murdering a minor girl.

The convict named Ali Haider was also ordered by the court to submit Rs 2 million as fine and Rs 0.5 million as compensation to the victim’s family.

The convict had raped a six-year-old girl and strangulated her to death a month ago in Lodhran district.

The court awarded him the death sentence under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and the Pakistan Penal Code on the very first day of the hearing as the trial proceedings were finished in less than a month by the court.

Earlier in the day, the convict was charge-sheeted and the witnesses’ statements were recorded. After that the court announced its verdict.

In 2015, Pakistan lifted the ban on carrying out death penalties and since then 465 prisoners had been executed.