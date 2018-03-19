Madhuri Dixit fills in for Sridevi in Karan Johar’s next

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s next production, directed by Abhishek Varman’s was to feature Sridevi. However, the actor’s untimely demise left a gap in the project and the duo did not get a chance to work together.

However, it now appears that Madhuri Dixit has replaced Sri Devi in this project. Sri Devi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to make this announcement. Sharing a picture of her mom and Dixit, Kapoor wrote, “Abhishek Varman’s next film was very close to mom’s heart …Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuri ji for now being a part of this beautiful film.”

Apart from Sri Devi and now Madhuri, the film has an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Other details regarding the project are not known as yet.