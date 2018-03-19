London hospital discharges Kulsoom Nawaz after 10 hours

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Kulsoom Nawaz, who is currently in London for treatment for lymphoma, Sunday night was discharged from the hospital.

The wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was admitted to Harley Street clinic in emergency earlier in the day and was discharged after 10 hours. Her sons, Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, brought her to the hospital.

Earlier, on March 6, the doctors treating Kulsoom had noted the reappearance of tumour nodes.

She has been undergoing chemotherapy in London after being diagnosed with lymphoma-the cancer of lymph of nodes-since the middle of last year.

Kulsoom had left for London suddenly on August 17, 2017, when her nomination papers for NA-120 by-elections were accepted.

In her absence, her daughter Maryam Nawaz ran the election campaign for her in the constituency and won the seat for PML-N. The ruling party defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Dr Yasmeen Rashid in the by-polls.

The seat was emptied after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by Supreme Court in Panama Papers case.