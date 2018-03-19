KU to organise seminar on Pak-EU relations

KARACHI: University of Karachi (KU) is set to organize a seminar on Tuesday (tomorrow) on Pakistan-EU relations in current regional and international at varsity’s Area Study Center for Europe (ASCE) library.

EU Minister and Deputy Head of Mission Anne Marchal will be the guest speaker while a delegation of the European Union to Pakistan will also be a part of the seminar.

ROAD SAFETY SEMINAR & WALK:

KU’s Department of Geography, in collaboration with National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP), will also organise a seminar and a walk on road safety on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 9 am.

The walk will start from Silver Jubilee Gate to Arts Auditorium where a seminar will be held. Vice Chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan will preside the occasion while NH&MP Inspector General (IG) Dr Tayyab Kaleem Imam and Additional IG Shahid Hayat will also be present on the occasion.